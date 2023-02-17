One-stop shop for pet owners facing homelessness sets up in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Helen Woodward Animal Center's Pets Without Walls program is hard at work giving pet owners experiencing homelessness the supplies they need.

The Animal Center gave away pet sweaters, toys, and hygiene products.

It also has a mobile unit on-site performing check-ups, vaccines, and scheduling spay and neuter services.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center said it does all this with the goal of keeping pets of their owners during what might be the toughest time of their life.

It's something pet parents like Rose Harris are grateful for.

"I'm glad because I don't really have the monies to take him to the vet and this here helps me out a whole lot because I never want anything to happen to him," said Harris.

Harris lined up for the services at six o'clock this morning- because like most of us pet parents, we want to take good care of our little ones.

The animal center plans to help hundreds of pets today.

The services will be out here through 2 p.m.

