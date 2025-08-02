One person injured in open-space rescue

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries Saturday after an open-space rescue in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

First responders were sent to a small park near Nolina Way and Oleander Way to help the person shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the SDFD.

No details about the victim or what type of injuries suffered were available. Some 24 personnel assisted with the open-space rescue, which was wrapped up at 10:50 a.m., authorities said

