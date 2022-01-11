One person found dead in Ramona structure fire

RAMONA (CNS) - One person has died in a fire Tuesday in a Ramona neighborhood.

Cal Fire personnel found the unidentified victim in a structure fire in the 2000 block of Montecito Road, the agency reported. Responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The flames were knocked down by 9:30 a.m., about an hour after the California Highway Patrol reported a shed fire in the area.

Montecito Road was closed at Teds Place to allow firefighters access to the fire hydrant.

No further information was immediately released.