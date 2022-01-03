Police investigate string of arson fires in Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was detained in connection to a string of arson fires targeting carports in Mira Mesa on Monday.

Police told ABC 10 News that at about 3:45 a.m., they detained a man they found a few blocks away from the scene inside a Toyota Highlander that matched the surveillance footage of the arson suspect. The man was taken in for questioning.

Investigators confirmed the arson series is almost exclusively carports on fire, including the two early Monday morning in the 10200 block of Black Mountain Road. That fire involved a dumpster, a carport and three cars. A fourth was damaged by smoke and heat.

While San Diego Fire-Rescue was mopping up, several more cars were set a few blocks away at carports on Maya Linda Road.

Police believe an active arsonist has been setting cars on fire for the last several weeks. As of Monday morning, at least 30 vehicles have been targeted.