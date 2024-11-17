One person dead after trailer fire in Ramona

Ramona, Calif. (KGTV) — A trailer fire left one person and two dogs dead Saturday night, according to the sheriff's department.

Cal Fire and sheriff's deputies arrived at 18000 Cinnamon Rock Road in Ramona after reports of the fire. The sheriff's department says the trailer was completely burnt after firefighters distinguished the fire.

Deputies found the remains of a deceased person and two dogs. Detectives from the bomb/arson unit and homicide unit are still following up on the investigation.

The deceased person has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-868-3200. Those who wish to stay anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.