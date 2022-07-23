One killed, one injured in San Pasqual crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a solo vehicle crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road where they learned the victim was driving eastbound in a 2009 Honda Civic and as he attempted to negotiate a left hand curve he lost control of his car, said Officer Robert Heims.

The Honda Civic left the roadway and struck a large boulder. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene, Heims said.

A passenger, a man believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a hospital with internal injuries.

Heims said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating this collision and anyone with information was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.