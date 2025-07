SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person died Thursday in a pileup on state Route 163 in Mission Valley.

The series of crashes, which involved four vehicles and left a person trapped inside one of them, happened on the northbound side of the freeway at Interstate 8 shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Only one northbound lane remained open following the wreck, the CHP reported.

