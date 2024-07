At least one person was killed early this morning in a crash in San Diego.

It took place around 2:35 a.m. at the juncture of the southbound San Diego (5) Freeway and State Road 75, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There's no word yet on whether the victim was a man or a woman or the person's age.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

