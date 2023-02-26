One killed in collision on eastbound SR 78 near Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was changing a tire on his mini SUV in the center divider on eastbound State Route 78 near Vista Sunday when a black Toyota Corolla struck the SUV, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday and resulted in one person's death, a CHP incident log said. It was unclear whether the man changing the tire or someone else involved in the wreck was killed.

Someone at the scene called CHP dispatchers and could not provide any vehicle description, but said the situation was "dire, they needed help, and disconnected," the CHP log said.

A medical examiner was called to the scene at 10:29 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

