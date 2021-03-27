Menu

16-year-old girl killed in crash near SeaWorld

Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 01:19:26-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday when the car she was in flipped over in a crash near SeaWorld.

The crash at Dana Landing Road and Ingraham Street in Mission Bay Park occurred about 4:48 p.m., according to police.

The 16-year-old driver changed lanes when she noticed traffic coming to a stop ahead of her, and that's when she side swipe a SUV, police said. The 2008 Ford Fusion the 16-year-old was driving flipped over as a result of the crash.

She was not immediately identified and died at the scene, police said.

No one else was seriously hurt. Police said DUI was not a factor.

The wreck left lanes blocked and traffic heavily congested in the area for hours.

