One injured, two in custody after shooting at SDSU trolley station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)-- One person was shot, and two were taken into custody following at the San Diego State University trolley station Thursday afternoon.

According to SDSU, police responded to a report of someone who was injured by a gunshot in the 5100 blocks of College Avenue. That person was taken to a local hospital.

During this investigation, SDSU advised those on campus to remain indoors and be alert. Those involved were not SDSU affiliates, according to the school.

Police located the weapon that may have been used in the shooting and are in search of a suspect who may be connected to the shooting, the school said.