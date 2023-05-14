One hundred local vendors sell handmade products at Makers Arcade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 100 local vendors went to the Makers Arcade on Sunday. It’s an event put on by moms and this year it landed on Mother’s Day. One vendor there today was Jody White, she’s a mother in Encinitas.

White started her business called ‘All That Apparel’ in 2019. She makes sustainable clothing out of her home but all that took a hit last year when her home caught fire.

“I’m excited to be here today because it’s an opportunity to relaunch my brand, having lost everything in a house fire last year," said Jody White, founder of All That Apparel. "We had a lot of community support that got me back to where I am right now.”

She bounced back and continued to create clothing out of reused fabrics. All of White’s clothes are made in San Diego, and she sews each piece herself.