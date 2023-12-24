One driver killed, two injured in deadly freeway crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One driver was killed and two others injured in a fiery crash on state Route 94, prompting multiple lane closures for several hours.

The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday on the SR-94 ramp near Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For reasons unknown, the driver of a Mini Cooper crashed on the freeway bridge, where the car launched off the overpass into another vehicle on SR-94, resulting in both cars catching fire.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was reported to have died on impact, while another vehicle was struck by debris, officers said. The other driver and a passenger were both rescued from the burning vehicle.

The driver was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Medical status of the passenger was not immediately available.

