One dead in San Pasqual car accident turned fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident that turned into a fire in San Pasqual on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

San Diego Fire, Police and Escondido Fire responded to a vehicle rescue around 1:35 p.m. at 13880 San Pasqual Road, closing off all northbound traffic at Old Milky Way Road.

When they arrived, they found at least one person deceased on scene. Both vehicle fires were quickly extinguished. The area is expected to remain closed for several hours.

