One dead after house fire in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Deputies are investigating a fatal house fire in Spring Valley after it broke out on Sunday around 4:00 a.m. in the 8600 block of Eileen Street in Spring Valley.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a neighbor reporting the blaze. Upon arrival, deputies and firefighters found the back of the residence fully engulfed in flames. One person was discovered dead inside the home.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. 10News will provide updates as more information becomes available.