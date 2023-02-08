Once deported veteran becomes U.S. Citizen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Imagine serving in the United States military, and after your service, you're deported.

That's the reality for at least 500 U.S. veterans, according to Deported Veterans Support.

There was a silver lining for a couple of veterans whose cases ended Wednesday when they were sworn in as U.S. citizens.

"I've always been an American. The difference is now I am an American citizen, and I have all the rights that any American-born citizen has," said Mauricio Hernandez Mata, U.S. Army veteran.

Hernandez Mata is the newest U.S. citizen, but it's not his first time calling the U.S. home. He fought for our country from 2000 to 2006.

"I served in the U.S. Army infantry," he said.

After his service, he was deported.

Hernandez Mata was born in Jalisco, Mexico but was brought to the United States when he was seven.

"When I got out of the service, to be honest with you- the last of my worries was my citizenship status," he said. "I had a lot of things going on- having recently come back from a deployment, which was extensive and not easy."

He said it's not just a special moment for him but for all deported veterans.

"I'm glad that we were given a second chance as anybody that was either American born or fought for American freedom should. We're definitely glad to be here," he said.

He offered words of encouragement to deported veterans still waiting to become citizens.

"I could have easily called my lawyers any given day and be like you know what, 'they turned this down. They turned that down," said Hernandez Mata. "We had already won here, and we had already won there, and then they still turned us down? Forget about it. But I didn't do that. I wanted to do that. I thought about doing that, but that's what courage is."