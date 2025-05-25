Watch Now
On-demand service NCTD+ launches in the city of Vista

North County Transit District (NCTD)
VISTA (CNS) - North County Transit District held a ribbon-cutting event Sunday as it rolled out an on-demand first- and last-mile service to transit facilities in Vista.

The NCTD+ service began in the North County city last Monday, following a successful launch of the same in San Marcos last year.

"NCTD+ is perfect for short trips around Vista and provides a convenient transportation option to connect to the SPRINTER," NCTD Chief Executive Officer Shawn Donaghy said. "Kids can ride the service free, making NCTD+ the best way for families to travel throughout the city."

For anyone in a seven-square-mile zone in Vista -- which includes connections to three SPRINTER rail stations and 79 BREEZE bus stops, as well as locations such as the Vista Community Clinic, Brengle Terrace Park, Food4Less and Boys & Girls Club -- the service costs $3 a ride.

A one-way ride to or from a SPRINTER station is $1.50.

"I was happy to join the ribbon cutting ceremony this morning to celebrate this great service for Vista," Vista Deputy Mayor Katie Melendez said. "There's not much you can get for $1.50 these days -- just NCTD+!"

NCTD+ vehicles are ADA-accessible and seat up to eight passengers. Youth 18 and younger ride free.

The service is available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The NCTD+ is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Those without smartphones can call 760-726-1111 to book a trip. New riders can get their first trip -- up to 8 people -- free with the promo code FREERIDE, according to the transit agency.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sunday morning at the Vista Transit Center, 240 N. Santa Fe Road.

