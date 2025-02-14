Old grenade found at San Diego airport's T1 construction site, operations not affected

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Construction workers uncovered an old, "inert" hand grenade in the Terminal 1 construction area of the San Diego International Airport on Thursday, prompting a response from law enforcement, according to a Port of San Diego spokesperson.

The incident did not impact the airport's operations since the ordnance did not have the capability to explode, the Port says.

Harbor PD's K9s and the Metro Arson Strike Team responded.

"MAST took possession of the device without incident and the area has been cleared," the Port's spokesperson told ABC 10News around 1:30 p.m.

The spokesperson says traffic to Terminal 1 was reduced to one lane for a short period of time as the K9s and MAST evaluated the situation.