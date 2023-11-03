Watch Now
Officials: Unattended candle sparks fire in Oceanside apartment unit

Posted at 6:38 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 09:38:31-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - An unattended candle on the second story of an Oceanside apartment complex Friday was blamed for a fire that displaced six residents and caused an evacuation of neighboring residents, the fire department said.

The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday at the Presidio Apartments on 4490 Mission Ave., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The fire, which originated on the second floor because of an unattended candle, was detected by a functioning smoke alarm, the fire department said.

"We are grateful that the installed smoke alarm detected the fire in its early stages, preventing a potentially disastrous outcome," the OFD said in a statement. "We urge our community members to exercise caution when using candles and to ensure that smoke alarms in their homes are in working order."

