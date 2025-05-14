Watch Now
Officers respond to small plane's emergency landing at Palomar Airport

Sky 10
First responders gather around a small plane that had trouble landing at Palomar Airport Wednesday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Police Department says it responded to an emergency landing at Palomar Airport Wednesday afternoon.

According to CPD, the call about the landing came in around 3:30 p.m.

The Carlsbad Fire Department also responded to the airport. Firefighters say the single-engine Cessna had trouble deploying its landing gear, so it made a belly landing on the runway.

CFD also says there was only one person in the plane, and they were unharmed during the emergency landing.

The Cessna was not leaking full; the cause of the landing gear issue was unclear as of 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
