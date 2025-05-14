Officers respond to small plane's emergency landing at Palomar Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Police Department says it responded to an emergency landing at Palomar Airport Wednesday afternoon.

According to CPD, the call about the landing came in around 3:30 p.m.

The Carlsbad Fire Department also responded to the airport. Firefighters say the single-engine Cessna had trouble deploying its landing gear, so it made a belly landing on the runway.

CFD also says there was only one person in the plane, and they were unharmed during the emergency landing.

The Cessna was not leaking full; the cause of the landing gear issue was unclear as of 4 p.m.

