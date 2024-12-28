Officer Suffers Minor Injury in Collision of Two SDPD Patrol Cars

CLAIREMONT (CNS) - A San Diego Police Department officer was hospitalized with a minor injury following a collision between two San Diego Police Department patrol cars in Clairemont today.

The collision occurred at approximately 2:07 p.m. in the 4300 block of Clairemont Drive, according to SDPD Officer Anthony Carrasco.

"Two police officers in separate cars were rolling with their lights and sirens when they crashed into each other,'' Carrasco said. "One officer sustained a minor injury and they were taken to the hospital.''

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

