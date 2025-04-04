San Diego Police: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Stockton neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A person believed to be armed in the Stockton neighborhood was shot by San Diego Police officers and later died at an area hospital.

San Diego Police confirmed officers were dispatched to an area near 31st and L streets due to reports of a person possibly armed with an unspecified weapon.

Details on how the situation unfolded were unclear, but ABC 10News learned officers fired shots at the person during a confrontation.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News that the person was struck by officers' gunfire and taken to the hospital, but died after arrival.

The police activity prompted people inside nearby Bethel AME Church to lock themselves down inside, a church official told ABC 10News.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.