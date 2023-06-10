Officer injured during arrest of armed robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An officer was injured Saturday when he was hit with a metal pole wielded by an armed robbery suspect who was subsequently arrested, police said.

The suspect had used a 4-foot metal pole in the robbery, according to the San Diego Police Department, although no further details were available about the alleged robbery and it was unclear what property was stolen.

The suspect allegedly began hitting a patrol car at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, attempted to attack an officer, and ran toward an Arco gas station at 4333 Home Ave., near Fairmount Avenue. Another officer tried to stop the suspect and was hit in the neck with a metal pole, police said.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and a body wrap was used to control the man. The injured officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital. Police said both were later released from the hospital with minor injuries and the suspect was placed under arrest.

