Off-duty San Diego Police officer hit by car on I-5 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – An off-duty San Diego Police officer was struck by a car as she tried to remove tires from Interstate 5 lanes in the Oceanside area Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials said the collision was reported just before 6 a.m. on southbound I-5, near the transition to state Route 76.

According to the CHP, a big rig truck that was traveling southbound lost two of its tires on the freeway lanes. The dislodged tires came to rest on two of the lanes, leading to a traffic backup.

Officials said an off-duty SDPD officer, who was driving her personal vehicle, pulled over and was trying to get the tires out of the lanes when a BMW struck her.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, CHP officials told ABC 10News.

The emergency response and traffic backup lasted through 8:30 a.m.

According to CHP officials, “Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this traffic collision.”

The collision is under investigation.