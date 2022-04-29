Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Off-duty San Diego Police officer hit by car on I-5 in Oceanside

CHP: Officer was trying to remove tires from lanes
north_county_crash_sky10_042922.jpg
KGTV
north_county_crash_sky10_042922.jpg
Posted at 9:45 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 12:45:41-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – An off-duty San Diego Police officer was struck by a car as she tried to remove tires from Interstate 5 lanes in the Oceanside area Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials said the collision was reported just before 6 a.m. on southbound I-5, near the transition to state Route 76.

According to the CHP, a big rig truck that was traveling southbound lost two of its tires on the freeway lanes. The dislodged tires came to rest on two of the lanes, leading to a traffic backup.

Officials said an off-duty SDPD officer, who was driving her personal vehicle, pulled over and was trying to get the tires out of the lanes when a BMW struck her.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, CHP officials told ABC 10News.

The emergency response and traffic backup lasted through 8:30 a.m.

According to CHP officials, “Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this traffic collision.”

The collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!