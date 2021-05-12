Oceanside Unified School District returning to full, in-person learning this fall

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Students in the Oceanside Unified School District will return to full, in-person learning in the fall.

On Tuesday evening, the district’s school board voted in favor of returning to pre-pandemic schedules for all grade levels for the 2021-22 school year.

Part of the fall reopening plan includes the implementation of virus-prevention strategies such as air purification, required face mask usage, and social distancing measures.

District schools will remain in its hybrid learning model until the school year ends in June.

More information on Oceanside Unified’s reopening plans can be found at https://bit.ly/3tANnxe.