'Oceanside trenchcoat guy' takes on rain and waves as storm hits North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Another winter storm brought rain and high surf to San Diego’s North County on Tuesday morning, leading to rocks flying onto the Oceanside strand and some minor flooding.

While city crews quickly closed the south side side of the walkway for clean-up efforts, one famous long-time resident took on the waves in the rain.

Bruce Parker is known as the “Oceanside Trenchcoat Guy”; he wears a trench coat to protect himself from the sun.

"My doctor told me one day you can't go to the beach anymore because I have a possibility of getting melanoma and people who get that ... you don't last a long time," Parker said.

On Tuesday, Parker’s trench coat protected him from high surf and rain. He said the morning’s weather conditions were exciting and fun.

"Usually, when it's raining and the sea gets angry, as they say, it's fascinating to watch. Once in a while, you'll see surfers out there who are even crazier than I am because that water out there is super polluted," he said.

Parker said the recent storms make him worry about pollution, beach damages, and what they could do to the surrounding areas..

"I'm worried about the children's play area being destroyed by the storms and that because it's already closed off, and I'm worried about my town because we are losing our beaches. When I first started coming here, you could walk down that ramp by Tower 7 that now says closed," he said.