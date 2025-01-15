Oceanside residents gather supplies for fire evacuees staying in the North County

Even though Oceanside is miles away from where the wildfires are burning, many evacuees are staying at the hotels here. So the community has come together together donations for those impacted by the wildfires."

Loading up and shipping out boxes of items for families who are dealing with the devastation from the wildfires in Los Angeles.

All items donated by the community of Oceanside spearheaded by two women Jeanette Linnborn and Jenna Maguire.

They’re part of the non-profit King and Donna, which focuses on helping people living on the streets.

But when they learned fire evacuees were staying in their Oceanside neighborhood, Linnborn says they pivoted focusing their attention to the needs of the evacuees staying in the North County.

Linnborn says, “They’re asking for air purifiers and air filters toiletries, socks and underwear we have a lot of clothes donated they’re looking for everyday goods. Nonperishable items. Anything you can use even in a hotel bags and suitcases.”

Included in this effort finding volunteers to help set up and sort through all of the donations at Main Street Oceanside.

Like Macy Graham who thinks about her Mom who lost her home to a fire decades ago.

She says, “ Being raised knowing she went through that and meeting them to see how passionate they are about it. It’s nice to get involved with it.”

After asking for more donations, they ended up with rows and rows of necessary items evacuees could pick up.

Giving them a much-needed boost, as they prepare to pick up the pieces of what will be a long road ahead in a journey these women are ready to walk with them.

Linnbord says, “We’re thinking 5 steps ahead months ahead what are these people going to need how are we going to rally the troops to get more donations once things settle.”