Oceanside Police: Woman admits setting fire at movie theater

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman admitted to investigators that she purposefully ignited a fire at a movie theater in Oceanside, police announced Wednesday.

Oceanside Police said 41-year-old Amber Iovino was arrested on Feb. 4 on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire that erupted at a movie theater complex at 401 Mission Avenue on Jan. 29.

Police and firefighters from Oceanside, Vista, and Carlsbad responded to the incident and “discovered a fire in a drainage pipe, with heavy smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. It is estimated that the fire caused over $10,000 in damage to the building.”

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and surveillance video from the night of the blaze helped investigators identify Iovino as the suspect in the incident, according to police.

Iovino was booked into San Diego County Jail after Oceanside Police arrested her.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Oceanside Police Det. Smith at 760-435-4341.