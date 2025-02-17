Oceanside Police officer injured in crash on I-5 ramp to SR-76

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - An Oceanside Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Monday in a collision with a vehicle on a freeway connector ramp, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday on the Interstate 5 connector to eastbound state Route 76. The officer was hospitalized but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The officer had just cleared a detail and was traveling back to the department when the collision occurred, authorities said.

Police added that the driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured and has been cooperative with Oceanside officers investigating the collision.

Traffic on the connector was blocked for a short time after the accident, but has since cleared up, Caltrans reported.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact Traffic Investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

