Oceanside Police: Man attacked by several people at Rookies Sports Bar

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Oceanside police Tuesday sought between six and eight suspects who allegedly attacked a man in a bar.

Shortly after 1 a.m., an officer was flagged down and responded to Rookies Sports Bar at 2216 El Camino Real, according to Lt. Taurino Valdovinos of the Oceanside Police Department.

The officer was told the suspects punched and kicked the victim, who was also hit with a bottle, Valdovinos said.

The unidentified victim sustained cuts and lacerations but refused medical treatment, Valdovinos said.

It was unclear what lead to the attack. Police urged anyone with information to call the department at 760-435-4900.