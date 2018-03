OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - An Oceanside man who has autism and requires medication was located early Wednesday morning after being reported missing several hours earlier.



Aleski Joseph Hakala, 22, was last seen late Tuesday night, according to police.



At about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, police notified the public that Hakala was found safe.



The details into Hakala's disappearance were not immediately disclosed.