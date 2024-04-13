Oceanside Police seeks help in locating 15-year-old missing since March

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl.

Brendy C. Joaquin was reported missing on Friday, March 1, when she was not at school for their scheduled pick-up time and had not returned home, according to a release sent from the police department.

Authorities believe that Joaquin is in Riverside based on investigations from the police department.

The release described Joaquin as a Hispanic female, 4’9”, 140 pounds, with straight black long hair, brown eyes, and a distinctive mole under her right eye. She is also entered into the nationwide Missing Person System and is considered at risk.

People with information can contact Detective Mark Theriot at 760-435-4378, or the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.