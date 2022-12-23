Oceanside Police arrest man who got stuck behind wall at gym

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A person described by Oceanside Police as a “wannabe Spider-Man” had to be rescued Thursday night after he fell behind a wall at a gym and could not get out.

Police said officers were dispatched to the gym at around 9 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a man yelling for help from the inside of a wall.

Police learned that the same man earlier in the day “had vandalized a locker room at the gym, then climbed up into the ceiling area and proceeded to fall in a space between walls that separated the locker room and pool area.”

With assistance from Oceanside Fire crews, the man was helped out of his predicament and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

While police said the man appeared to be OK after his ordeal, he was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.