Oceanside Police: 1 person shot in head at apartment complex on College Blvd.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting at an Oceanside apartment complex early Tuesday morning left one person with serious injuries, police said.

According to Oceanside Police, officers were called to the complex on 1860 College Boulevard at around 1:15 a.m. due to reports of gunfire in the area.

Officers arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound to the head; the victim was rushed to the hospital, but the person’s condition was not immediately known.

Details on what led to the shooting and a description of the suspected shooter were not available.

ABC 10News learned Oceanside Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting because they believe the victim may not survive.