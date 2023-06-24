Oceanside mother murdered, suspect leads police on chase & shoots at them

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man suspected of murder is dead after leading police on a chase, firing at them, and then shooting himself.

The scene unfolded overnight when Oceanside Police were called to an apartment complex off Fredricks Drive for a family disturbance with shots fired.

Officers say a 34-year-old woman was shot and killed by her 28-year-old boyfriend.

Neighbors tell ABC 10News those family members were the victim's children, and they were dangerously close to the gunfire.

One woman said the gunfire shook her walls and she took her kids and hid in a bedroom. Another woman said she wasn't home but her sister and kids were.

"I got a call from my sister saying there were gunshots," said Jessica.

She said her sister and kids were just yards away from where the gunman opened fire.

She said bullets flew through at least one neighbor's wall.

"Just the aspect of knowing I have children of my own and just knowing that it can happen any day anywhere. It's really crazy," she said.

She said the victim moved into the complex within the last two months and was very sweet.

"I am sorry for your loss to her parents. She was a lovely girl. To her kids, live up to your mom's memory," she said.

Police say the man drove off and riverside deputies spotted him and chased him back to Oceanside.

The pursuit ultimately ended off of Vandagrift Boulevard.

Officers said the suspect got out of the car and shot at officers. Officers were not hit but fired back.

Police said the suspect ran down the street and was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is still an ongoing investigation with multiple agencies investigating. Oceanside Police are taking the lead on the murder.