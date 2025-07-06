Oceanside man arrested after samurai sword attack on brother

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly attacking his brother with a samurai sword in an Oceanside neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers with the Oceanside Police Department responded around 6:35 a.m. to the 800 block of Arthur Avenue following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said they found a man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He told officers he had been attacked by his brother, identified as 30-year-old Esteban Rivas. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers attempted to contact Rivas at his residence, but after several hours without success, the department’s SWAT team was called in.

Rivas later exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and will be booked into the San Diego County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Theriot at (760) 435-4378.