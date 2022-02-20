Oceanside house fire damages kitchen, attic

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A single-story house fire was extinguished early Sunday by Oceanside Fire Department crews after causing minor damage.

The fire in the 400 block of North Clementine was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire from the kitchen that extended into the attic, Battalion Chief Tim Scott said.

"Fire crews pulled multiple hose lines into the structure along with a coordinated ventilation effort from the roof to suppress the fire," Scott said. "Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire and clear the structure of any occupants in approximately 19 minutes."

Units remained on scene for another hour to overhaul the site.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

