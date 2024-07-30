Oceanside homeowner shoots intruder, PD investigating as potential self-defense

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV)-- The Oceanside Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man who intruded on an Oceanside home Monday evening.

Two homeowners were present when a 22-year-old man attempted to access the back of the home through a sliding door at 4000 blocks of Diamond Circle at 7:22 p.m. Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Heather Mitchell said the man was armed with a rock and a stick.

When the suspect made access, one of the homeowners shot at him three times, hitting him once in the chest. The homeowners called the police department, and the man died at the scene, according to Mitchell.

Oceanside Police is investigating the incident as a potential self-defense, Michelle said, and no arrests have been made.

