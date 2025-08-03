Ocean water closed in SD County due to Tijuana River sewage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have extended a water contact closure for a long stretch of coast due to sewage flow from the Tijuana River.

On Saturday evening, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality advised residents that the ocean water "may cause illness."

"Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact," the county added.

A closure remained in effect for the Tijuana Slough, from the international border shoreline to three-quarters of a mile north of the Tijuana River Outlet, and was extended to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

The beach area off Avenida Lunar in Coronado is now open, following the county lifting an advisory, as samples met state health standards.

A new advisory was in effect for Swami's in Encinitas due to excessive bacteria levels, the county said.

An advisory remained for the following beach areas, also because of excessive bacteria levels: Bonita Cove, the Chart House parking lot, Glorietta Bay, La Jolla Cove, La Jolla Children's Pool, Lawrence Street, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon Outlet, San Diego River Dog Beach, San Dieguito River Outlet and San Elijo Lagoon Outlet.

