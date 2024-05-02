Ocean Discovery Institute prepares annual fundraiser benefiting children in disadvantaged neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of children from San Diego's City Heights neighborhood are learning about science and marine biology thanks to the tuition-free programs at the Ocean Discovery Institute in City Heights.

Ethan Vu is in third grade. He loves learning about the ocean.

"There's like so many wonders of the marine, sea creatures," said Ethan on a recent Monday morning.

Experiencing those wonders firsthand is one of the goals of the Ocean Discovery Institute in City Heights.

"Ocean Discovery is about preparing the next generation of science leaders," said Carla Camacho, Ocean Discovery's business development manager.

Camacho grew up in City Heights. She started as a student at Ocean Discovery when she was fourteen. She says it was life-changing.

"Oftentimes, the young people in our community have never met a scientist before, many of their families have never gone to college before, and so it's really important for Ocean Discovery to work within this community so young people can see the possibilities," said Camacho.

Ocean Discovery partners with the San Diego Unified School District. Students from fourteen City Heights schools attend classes. Last year alone, nearly six thousand students participated in the program.

"Our organization is centered on educational equity and ensuring that young people can see themselves as future scientists, first-generation college students, and individuals who make a difference in our community," said Camacho.

Rudy Vargas is a first-generation college graduate. He started taking classes at Ocean Discovery when he was fourteen and is now the chair of the board of directors.

"I think one of the things that Ocean Discovery teaches here is the belief in yourself, and just like me, somebody believed in me," said Vargas.

Sixty percent of Ocean Discovery's alums enter science-related careers, compared to just one percent of their peers nationwide.

"If more students were able to see themselves in the science roles, then they would have a better opportunity," said Vargas.

At just nine years old, Ethan doesn't know what he wants to be when he grows up, but he's excited about many more years here at Ocean Discovery.

"I'm looking forward to probably participating in their high school program," said Ethan.

Ocean Discovery provides after-school programs and summer camps. The institute relies on the community's generosity to pay for the tuition-free programs.

Their annual fundraiser is Saturday, May 18th, at the campus on Thorn Street.

"We have a lot of partners, but many times the unrestricted funds that come from a fundraiser like our annual fundraiser are really what keeps the lights on. It's how we're able to bring, attract qualified staff," said Vargas.

More information about Ocean Discovery and the May 18th fundraiser can be found here.