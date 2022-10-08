Ocean Beach Oktoberfest brings in traffic to local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the final day of Ocean Beach’s Oktoberfest.

It’s the 20th year of the celebration.

“This one is more about having fun— lots of live music, local bands," explained Tony Cohen, volunteer.

Cohen is a volunteer at the event held by the Ocean Beach Main Street Association.

He explained the two-day event that is also positively impacting locally-owned businesses in Newport.

"We just get people coming in from all over the neighborhood and kind of explore ob there are lots of shops up and down Newport avenue," said Bill DeWilt, California Wild Ales.

Bill DeWitt is the co-owner of California Wild Ales.

The business opened during the pandemic and the beer business used the event as an opportunity to release new beers.

“You know just to have something fun — everyone is same old beer same old beer— with different festive beers and different kinda holidays you can kinda go off the rails with the style of beer we have," said DeWitt.

Organizers said every year they are able to give back over $50 thousand.