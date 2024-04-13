Ocean Beach condo owners concerned about unstable cliffs near homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Condo owners in Ocean Beach are concerned about unstable cliffs near their homes.

"This is an emergency at this point where we can't lose any more land or our building is in jeopardy," Nathan Miller said.

Miller has lived at the Oceanus condominiums complex on Bermuda Avenue since 2016.

He said over the years, the eroding cliffs have become increasingly concerning.

Last November, part of the cliff collapsed.

"There was deterioration that was happening almost exponentially to the point where it's almost now reaching the road," Miller said.

Miller, an HOA board member, said the owners built a seawall below the property ten years ago to slow down the erosion.

"We originally had the rocks, which is the riprap here that held for a bit, but we ultimately had to reinforce that with a permanent wall," he said.

Despite protection efforts, Geologist Pat Abbott said the cliffs will naturally continue to move inland.

"It's not a matter of whether they're going to fail and retreat. It's just a matter of when [it does] happen," Abbott said.

The city of San Diego said the property was examined in January and that "no imminent hazard to the inhabited structure was observed at that time, but the coastal erosion is ongoing."

The city also said it's the private property owner's responsibility to address the issue.

But Miller disagrees. He said the city should help further stabilize the bluffs.

"We built our cliff wall to the edge of where we could up to city property, and we would just like them to maintain what they actually own," Miller said.

Here's the city's full statement:

"After conducting a geotechnical investigation earlier this year, it was determined that the current coastal bluff erosion is affecting the undeveloped Bermuda Avenue Right of Way (ROW) and abandoned legacy public improvements but is not affecting any currently maintained public improvements. The active erosion and bluff failure are affecting the private Oceanus Condominiums adjacent to the public ROW; they have flanked their seawall and advanced near their principal structure. The private property owner (Oceanus) has been made aware that this condition is their responsibility. It has been recommended that they address the condition through the retention of a geotechnical consultant (or other professional) to advise them regarding the hazard affecting their property and improvements, including the condominium structure. Mitigation for this condition should be processed with the California Coastal Commission as a part of their Geologic Hazard Abatement District. The property was examined on Jan. 8, and no imminent hazard to the inhabited structure was observed at that time, but the coastal erosion is ongoing. Any mitigation measures elected by the private property owners should be implemented as soon as possible to avoid further erosion creating a hazard to occupied structures. No further action will be taken by the City at this time."

