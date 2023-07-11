Watch Now
Numerous residents displaced after fire erupts at La Mesa apartment building

A fire that broke out at a La Mesa apartment building forced several people to evacuate.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 14:28:18-04

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Several residents at a La Mesa apartment complex were forced to evacuate after a fire erupted in a unit early Tuesday morning.

The 2-alartm fire was reported just after 2 a.m. at the apartment building on 8715 Mellmanor Dr., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue Department officials.

At least 10 adults and one child fled the complex as crews worked to put out the blaze, which broke out in a second-floor unit.

It took crews about 20 minutes to knock down the fire.

The Red Cross was sent to the scene to assist the residents that were displaced.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

