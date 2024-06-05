Nothing changes at San Diego border after Biden crackdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Less than a day since the border closed to most asylum seekers, a camp along the San Ysidro border has a few migrants waiting for agents.

The American Friends Service Committee said migrants have not been turned away.

Things look the same as Tuesday and the days before, despite the president's executive order.

It limits the number of people who can enter the country after encounters, exceeding 2500 for a week straight.

Migrants would then be turned away until traffic died down.

ABC 10News reporter Ciara Encinas asked a migrant camped between the two border fences if he had heard about the Executive Order.

"I don't have any social media or information about the U.S. government. But here, we don't have any other option. You know, this is a big country, and everyone knows the United States," said Ahmad.

Ahmad is from Somalia.

He crossed into San Ysidro just before one o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

"I have only one option. One chance, no second chance, so no other chance. Somalia— there is no country there. Everything is finished. Another…the government is chasing you," he explained.

His story is like so many others.

Adiana Jasso has spent the past year helping migrants at this location.

On Wednesday morning, she watched as about 90 migrants walked into the United States.

"These are people being processed—people being taken. People were already waiting. People were waiting. There were about two or three other vans," she said.

Jasso said following the president's executive order – she didn't know if things would change.

So far, things look the same.

"When we spoke to the officers on the ground we saw that people were being processed as everyday operations. It was to a degree a sigh of relief for us to say as of now things continue to be the same on the ground. We'll wait to see what happens," said Jasso.

ABC 10News contacted Customs and Border Protection to see if and when border patrol agents will turn migrants away. The agency said it is working on a response.