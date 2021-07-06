North Park stores foster inclusivity for Pride Month with specials, fundraisers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rainbows on windows will light up North Park shops and restaurants this July, thanks to a new campaign rolled out by non-profit North Park Main Street to foster inclusivity for San Diego Pride month.

"We want people to always feel welcome and feel they're in a safe space, and for us, it means to embrace individuality expression and know you're in a safe space to do that," said Cindy Cate, board president for North Park Main Street.

She said if you see a rainbow on a business's window, it means they stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community. "We felt it was a great time as businesses are getting back and running, to give focus on positivity and inclusivity on North Park."

Shops involved will be offering deals like complimentary items with purchase, pride-themed apparel, and goodies. Nomad Donuts will sell tee shirts with all proceeds going towards Special Delivery San Diego, an organization feeding those in need who are affected by HIV.

"We are a diverse community, and everyone belongs in it, and that's what we're saying when they see the display. This neighborhood should represent San Diego and the diversity of our community," said Nomad Donuts owner Brad Keiller.

Fernardo Lopez, San Diego Pride's Executive Director, also stated they're excited to see this initiative come to life in North Park for the first time.

"What I love about folks like Angie and North Park Main Street is they didn't just do something off on their own. They actually reached out to say, 'we want to do something to partake in pride that's meaningful, that's creative, and not on our own we want to do this with you'."

Lopez added the campaign is great because it allows small mom-and-pop shops, many minority, female, and LGBTQ+ owned, an opportunity to give back to small organizations throughout the county.

"What often happens is during pride month, the major corporations support major national corporations, and small businesses don't know where to give, but this is really local small businesses, LGBTQ and allies doing great work," said Lopez.