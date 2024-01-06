North Park non-profit offering help for homeless as cold weather arrives

There’s a North Park non-profit working hard to make sure the homeless stay warm as San Diego braces for cold weather.

“For me, it’s making sure that they have what they need,” said Amelia Broadnax.

Amelia shared with 10News she faced homelessness herself for a decade. She now works as an Operations Coordinator for Uptown Community Service Center.

“I experienced the sidewalk. I experienced couch surfing. I experienced sleeping in my car,” she said.

She now helps connect the homeless with housing resources and anything else they may need. Uptown Community Service Center has seen an increase in demand for their services as their clients are now facing frigid temperatures.

Volunteers have been passing out warm clothing, blankets, toiletries and other winter supplies. They offer a hot breakfast and hot showers on site.

Shane O’Garro, a Uptown Community Service Center Board Member, showed 10News an example of some of the thermal jackets that double as sleeping bags that they have been passing out to those in need.

“They love it. We’ve had people who have said this has saved their life,” he said. “And this rainy season coming up? It’s intense.”

Uptown Community Service Center also offers mailboxes for those experiencing homelessness.

“Being unhoused and not having an address…you can miss out on housing,” explained Amelia.

Volunteers say they hope people come in for their services, but leave with hope that transitioning out of homelessness permanently is possible.

You can find more information about Uptown and learn how to donate items they need by visiting their website.

