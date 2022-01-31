North County residents shaken up by 4.0 earthquake

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — People in North County were shaken up after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning.

The jolt shook homes and even woke some people out of their sleep. The epicenter of the quake was near the Palomar Observatory.

Some North County residents say it was the strongest jolt they’ve felt in a long time.

“Although it lasted a little while, it was really, really powerful," said Valerie Mitchell, who lives in Vista.

Mitchell says she was watching a movie with her husband when her apartment began to shake.

“We have a Cal King bed. We don’t have a headboard. It lifted us up, put us down, and shook us," said Mitchell.

Mitchell's grandson, who was asleep in the other room, was woken up.

“I can’t get him up for anything. It woke him up and he came in our room. He was scared," said Mitchell.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened around 9:45 a.m.

The seismic activity could be felt from Valley Center, Escondido, and Vista to Oceanside.

“We just had a shocking blast that we felt that lasted a couple of seconds here, and I mean, it shook the house.” said another Vista resident.

Right now, no injuries have been reported. However, the earthquake did cause some damage.

One woman who lives in San Marcos sent 10News photos of cracks in her walls.

Mitchell, who's from California, is used to earthquakes but said this one left her on edge.

“Little earthquakes, it moves the blinds. No problem. But this knocked stuff off the walls. It was knocking stuff off tables," said Mitchell.

Mitchell said her family was not hurt and there was no damage to her home.

