Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Young man killed in multi-car crash on freeway in Carlsbad

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Carlsbad Police Dept.
carlsbad police door
Posted at 9:06 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 00:06:55-04

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was killed Sunday morning in a multi-car crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

The crash on the northbound freeway, south of Tamarack Avenue, occurred a little after 4:45 a.m., where a vehicle flipped over and crashed into the center divider, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The 23-year-old driver of the Hyundai spun out, re-entered the roadway, and came to a stop. At some point in this incident , the driver was either ejected from the Hyundai, the CHP said.

After the initial collision, a 64-year-old male was driving a Volkswagen Passat on northbound I-5, and an 18-year-old male was driving a Honda Accord on northbound I-5. The Volkswagen and Honda struck both the Hyundai and the driver of the Hyundai.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The drivers of the Volkswagen and Honda suffered minor injuries and expected to be okay.

This incident remains under investigation, the CHP said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OR DONATE TODAY!

March for Babies