Young man killed in multi-car crash on freeway in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was killed Sunday morning in a multi-car crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

The crash on the northbound freeway, south of Tamarack Avenue, occurred a little after 4:45 a.m., where a vehicle flipped over and crashed into the center divider, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The 23-year-old driver of the Hyundai spun out, re-entered the roadway, and came to a stop. At some point in this incident , the driver was either ejected from the Hyundai, the CHP said.

After the initial collision, a 64-year-old male was driving a Volkswagen Passat on northbound I-5, and an 18-year-old male was driving a Honda Accord on northbound I-5. The Volkswagen and Honda struck both the Hyundai and the driver of the Hyundai.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The drivers of the Volkswagen and Honda suffered minor injuries and expected to be okay.

This incident remains under investigation, the CHP said.