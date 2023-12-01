Wrong-way collision blocks I-5 lanes in Carlsbad, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad early Friday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision involving a pickup truck and sedan happened on the southbound side of I-5 near Cannon Road.
CHP officials at the scene said the black truck was heading northbound in the southbound lanes when it slammed head-on into a car with two occupants.
Emergency crews had to rescue the car’s driver from the wreckage, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening. A passenger from the car was not hurt.
The truck’s driver was evaluated at the scene for DUI and subsequently arrested.
The crash led to a Sig Alert and the closure of multiple southbound lanes at Cannon Road during the height of the Friday morning commute.
CHP incident map: