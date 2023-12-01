Watch Now
Wrong-way collision blocks I-5 lanes in Carlsbad, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Posted at 6:38 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 09:43:11-05

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad early Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision involving a pickup truck and sedan happened on the southbound side of I-5 near Cannon Road.

CHP officials at the scene said the black truck was heading northbound in the southbound lanes when it slammed head-on into a car with two occupants.

Emergency crews had to rescue the car’s driver from the wreckage, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening. A passenger from the car was not hurt.

The truck’s driver was evaluated at the scene for DUI and subsequently arrested.

The crash led to a Sig Alert and the closure of multiple southbound lanes at Cannon Road during the height of the Friday morning commute.

