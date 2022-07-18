Wreckage fire sends hazardous smoke into Oceanside air

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A wreckage fire burning in Oceanside is sending plumes of hazardous smoke into the air Monday morning, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Around 8:45 a.m. SKY 10 was flying above the large wreckage fire in the area of the 1000 block of W. Airport Road.

The Oceanside Fire department is on scene dousing the flames, with reports of smoke being seen miles away. No injures have been reported at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.